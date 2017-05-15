Mental health and kids

Dr. Tolulope Aduroja is co-director of inpatient services for Children's Behavioral Health. He discussed how to engage youth in the talk about mental health care through the use of Text, Talk, Act and how you can recognize bullying behavior, its correlation with suicide and intervention techniques. Text, Talk, Act uses text messaging to facilitate a face-to-face conversation on mental health. Join us in a text-enabled conversation on mental health - available on a cell phone near you (standard rates may apply) through Text – Talk – Act. It's easy!

Gather 3-4 people and text "start" to 89800 Talk with your group using the text-enabled questions Be part of the change

Text, Talk, Act is an innovative approach that combines text messaging, face to face dialogue, social media, and community organizing. Friends join together to have a text enabled conversation about mental health. Responses are instantly available so texters can see what others around the country are saying. 1 in 4 Americans experience mental health problems. Taking care of our mental health is as important as taking care of our physical health... and this conversation can change a life! Learn more at www.bit.ly/texttalkact.

