Bike Week: Safety lights

This Friday is "National Bike to Work Day." We want to make sure you're ready for the adventure! Steve Crocker brings us some great safety reminders all week. Today's topic - lights! State law says you need a headlight mounted on your bike that lets you see 500 feet - roughly a city block ahead of you ... and a reflector on the back that can be seen 100-feet behind you. This not only helps you see what's ahead of you but it also helps drivers to see you. You should also wear brightly and reflective colored clothing.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.