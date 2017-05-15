Jeh Jeh Live: Exercise Monday

Jeh Jeh worked out on this Exercise Monday! He joins us with Curtis Starks at EVO Be Fit. It is located at 2006 2nd Avenue North. Evo is a Boot camp style workout center with its own personal training program tailored to your goals while sharing the attention of your trainer with a few other clients. For more information, call 205-583-3000 log on to www.trainatevo.com.

