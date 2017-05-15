Greek Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

1 16-oz box penne pasta

1 pint grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 15-oz can black olives, drained & cut in half

1/2 large cucumber, sliced & cut into quarters

1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley or oregano

1 6-oz package feta cheese, crumbled

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Cook the pasta according to package instructions.

Drain & run under cool water to stop the cooking process.

Meanwhile, prepare the Greek Vinaigrette as directed.

Pour the dressing over the cooked pasta in a large bowl, tossing to coat.

Stir in the tomatoes, the olives, the cucumber, the onion, the herbs & the cheese.

Toss the mixture well to combine. Season with salt & pepper.

Chill 2 hours or overnight.

Greek Vinaigrette (Makes about 1 cup)

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

3 garlic cloves, pressed

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp table salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup olive or vegetable oil

4 tsp chopped fresh oregano

Whisk together the first 6 ingredients in a small bowl. Gradually whisk the oil in a steady stream to emulsify. Add the fresh oregano. Taste & adjust the seasonings.

