Greek Pasta Salad

Ingredients:
1 16-oz box penne pasta
1 pint grape tomatoes, cut in half
1 15-oz can black olives, drained & cut in half
1/2 large cucumber, sliced & cut into quarters
1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley or oregano
1 6-oz package feta cheese, crumbled
Salt & freshly ground pepper
Cook the pasta according to package instructions.
Drain & run under cool water to stop the cooking process.
Meanwhile, prepare the Greek Vinaigrette as directed.
Pour the dressing over the cooked pasta in a large bowl, tossing to coat.
Stir in the tomatoes, the olives, the cucumber, the onion, the herbs & the cheese.
Toss the mixture well to combine. Season with salt & pepper.
Chill 2 hours or overnight.
Greek Vinaigrette (Makes about 1 cup)
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
3 garlic cloves, pressed
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
2 tsp sugar
1/2 tsp table salt
1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper
1/4 cup olive or vegetable oil
4 tsp chopped fresh oregano
Whisk together the first 6 ingredients in a small bowl. Gradually whisk the oil in a steady stream to emulsify. Add the fresh oregano. Taste & adjust the seasonings.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.