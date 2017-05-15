Text messages to help cancer patients in West Alabama

Through May 20, sending a text message can help support those in West Alabama fighting cancer.



Texting DCH20 to 41444 provides a way to make a $20 donation to the Manderson Cancer Center’s Help and Hope Patient Assistance Fund. This year, The DCH Foundation is celebrating 20 years of the fund, which helps cancer patients with transportation to treatment, food, utility bills and medications.



The foundation says the fund is carefully administered, and 100 percent of the text donations will go directly to patients.



DCH Foundation Director of Development Casey Johnson says because people are not expecting a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment

can create financial hardships.



“This just gives somebody a way to just pitch in, and help those people who are going through it,” Johnson said. “Because nobody should lose their life savings or really have to suffer financially because they are going through this disease.”



Donations may also be made in honor or memory of someone. Those messages will be displayed at the BBQ & Blues fundraiser for the Help and Hope Fund, on Saturday, May 20.



Donations can also be made online here.



