Tuscaloosa school bus aide accused of sexual contact with student

A bus aide for the Tuscaloosa City School system is accused of sexual contact with a student.

Rodney Delary Gray, 23, is charged with engaging in a sexual act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19.

Gray is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail under a $20,000 bond.

Investigators say they had evidence that the relationship had been going on since at least February 2017.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.