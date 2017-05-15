Tuscaloosa school bus aide accused of sexual contact with student

A bus aide for the Tuscaloosa City School system is accused of sexual contact with a student.
Rodney Delary Gray, 23, is charged with engaging in a sexual act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19.
Gray is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail under a $20,000 bond.
Investigators say they had evidence that the relationship had been going on since at least February 2017.
