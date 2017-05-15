Scam warning on home security sales

With thousands of consumers victimized by fraudulent door-to-door home security sales every summer, the Better Business Bureau is sounding the alarm about deceptive tactics.

In 2016, thousands complained about dishonest and misleading sales pitches. You also need to be advised that the BBB also received complaints from consumers about less-than-ethical companies that attempt to get them to switch their alarm service by claiming to be their current provider offering an "upgrade," or saying the current provider has gone out of business or has been sold to the door-to-door salesperson's business.

Here are some things to keep in mind to protect yourself.

Choose a reputable business. Carefully consider your security requirements and budget. You may also get recommendations from your homeowners or renters insurance carrier. Deal only with reputable firms and check out the company with BBB first.

Contact at least three companies before making a selection. Find out if they are properly licensed in your jurisdiction and ask if the company runs a criminal background check on employees prior to hiring. You can also look up companies on the websites of the Electronic Security Association - esaweb.org to make sure they have pledged to uphold industry standards.

Ask about all charges up front. Prices for home security systems will vary based on the level of protection and type of technology used. Be sure to compare bids on similar systems. Do not forget to factor in the initial installation charge, as well as monthly monitoring fees.

Know the ins and outs of your contract. If your alarm system will be monitored, either by your installing company or by a third-party monitoring center, find out the length of the contract. What is your recourse if you are not satisfied with the services provided? Can you cancel the contract? What are your rights if your monitoring company is purchased or acquired by another alarm company?

Also, be aware of some "red flags" to watch out for:

High pressure sales tactics. A reputable seller will give you time to think through the deal and will make an appointment to return at a later date. Do not give in to high-pressure sales tactics; take the time to do your research and make an informed decision.

Deals that sound too good to be true. Some sellers might offer an extremely good price for their products or services. The adage holds true that you get what you pay for.

Lack of company identification. Any legitimate salesperson will be able to provide you with positive identification for both themselves and their company. Also beware of sellers who don't appear to have any ties to the community.

A poor rating with BBB. Always check with BBB first to see how many complaints the company has received and how they've handled them, as well as other information available in the BBB Business Review.

And what happens if you change your mind after the sale? In the United States, the "cooling off" rule is three-days for door-to-door sales.



