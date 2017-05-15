Mickey: Hot temperatures kick off the workweek

We begin our day with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s to 60s. It is expected to be another unseasonably warm day with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Normal highs for this time of the year are close to 81. Look for winds today to be out of the west around 5 mph.

Tonight we expect to be under clear skies with lows near 65 and light winds.

Temperatures could be even warmer tomorrow. Again with mostly clear skies look for highs to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s and south winds around 5 mph.

Forecast models are showing cloud cover building in on Wednesday, but it should continue to be warm and dry.

On Thursday an approaching frontal boundary is expected to push some showers our way. At this point our rain chance for Thursday only stands at about 30 percent.

A few spotty showers could be seen at times Friday and Saturday afternoons, but it looks like Sunday will be our next best chance of rain.

We are going with a 40 percent chance of rain for Sunday at this point.

