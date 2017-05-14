UPDATE: Police identify man shot and killed on Mother's Day

A man shot and killed on Mother's Day has been identified.

Birmingham police say Tyler Griffin, 32, and the suspect got into an argument at a home in the 3400 block of Boise Avenue Southwest. Griffin was shot several times and the suspect ran away.

“On Mother’s day, a son is killed. Now a family must plan a funeral on a day marked with celebration," said Sgt. Bryan Shelton.

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham homicide detectives at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

