Man fatally shot on Boise Ave. SW in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A man was shot and killed Sunday in the 3400 block of Boise Avenue Southwest.

Birmingham police are investigating it the case as a homicide.

Police have not released any other details.

