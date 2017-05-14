Mother of 5 continues 13-year Mother’s Day tradition in Docena

One mom in Docena celebrated other mothers in her community at her annual Mother's Day dinner.

It’s a tradition that Rosie Underwood started 13 years ago.

"I’ve been in the army for 20 plus years, so I can afford to take some of my money every month and buy something to do for people who can't afford to go out to eat,” said Underwood.

That giving spirit, blossomed into a back yard packed with people with full hearts and bellies.

"Everything I do is free. I buy every steak, every foot, every ear, every butt,” continued Underwood.

She starts buying food as early as March and started preparing dinner a day in advance.

"I want them to feel that they were amongst a great friend and had a great time, that they’re with someone who cares about them," Underwood said.

Rose Murrary felt that love.

“As a mom, it really, really makes me feel honored to be here just to be able to celebrate mother's day with her. It really shows she loves people and she loves to give back and I appreciate that," she said.

