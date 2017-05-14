Wes: It’s going to be feeling like summer this week; Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Monday

REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: The sky will remain mostly clear overnight, with lows in the 50s over northern areas and 60s further south. This will make for a very nice and comfortable start to the day in the morning. There may be some patchy fog near bodies of water but overall the fog coverage should remain limited in the morning. The bright sunshine will return and temperatures will quickly recover, with warm 80s by lunchtime. A rather benign environment will also create poor air quality across Jefferson and Shelby Counties tomorrow. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert will be in effect so ground-level ozone concentrations will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. High temperatures will surge into the upper 80s on Monday, however, during the peak heating, it’s going to feel more like low 90s. It sounds like it is time to break out the swimming pool gear! The sky will remain mostly sunny through Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs nearing 90 degrees.

THE NEXT RAIN CHANCE: We will have a very summer-like setup later in the week, with a chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. So at this point I wouldn’t cancel any big plans for Thursday and Friday, as the rain coverage will be very hit or miss. The chance of showers and storms will primarily occur during the afternoon and evening. I do want to give you a First Alert for the possibility of a more organized chance of rain and storms that could impact Sunday. We will have First Alert Updates throughout the week on our WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app by searching WBRC in your app store.

