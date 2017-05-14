Woman, 75, killed in hit-and-run in Cullman County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman, 75, killed in hit-and-run in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A 75-year-old woman lost her life in a hit-and-run in Cullman County Sunday.

The county coroner identified her as Helen Duke, of Cullman.

Authorities say she was a pedestrian.

ALEA is investigating and will release additional information later.

