Birmingham PD: Register stolen from Chevron during robbery

Birmingham police are looking for the gunman who stole the cash register from the Chevron gas station in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway Sunday.

Police say the suspect is a black man standing between 5-8 and 5-10 and wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

Investigators say nobody was hurt during the incident.

The store is closed until further notice since it no longer has a register.

