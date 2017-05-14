First Alert: Code Orange air quality Monday; feeling like summer this week

It has been a perfect Mother’s Day and the nice weather will continue into this evening.

If you’re planning on taking mom to dinner, the weather will remain very nice, with no rain expected. Temperatures will d rop to near 80 degrees by 7 p.m. with a light south to southeast wind. The sky will be clearing tonight, with lows tumbling into the 50s north, with 60s further south.



BUILDING HEAT THIS WEEK: The heat will build over the next few days as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. A rather benign environment will also raise some concern regarding air quality. I do have a First Alert for a Code Orange Air Quality for Jefferson and Shelby Counties tomorrow meaning unhealthy ground-level ozone concentrations for sensitive groups, like those with asthma. Temperatures will surge into the upper 80s, however, during the peak heating of the day, it’s going to feel more like low 90s. Sounds like it is time to break out the swimming pool gear! The sky will remain mostly sunny through Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs nearing 90 degrees.

A CHANCE OF RAIN RETURNS THURSDAY: Similar to last week, our next chance of rain will happen later in the week however, the setup will be different. We will have a very summer-like setup with a chance for mostly isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. So at this point, I wouldn’t cancel any big plans for Thursday and Friday, as the rain coverage will be very hit or miss. The chance of showers and storms will primarily occur during the afternoon and evening. I do want to give you a First Alert for the possibility of a more organized chance for rain and storms that could impact Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday. I will have more details on this system in my forecast tonight beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.