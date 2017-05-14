Fred: A big warm-up on the way

Our moisture has moved east today leaving behind a warm, dry air mass. A few clouds may linger but generally sunny skies with warming temperatures will follow for this Mother's Day afternoon with highs in the eighties. More clearing skies are expected tonight but lows not quite so cool, only in the sixties. There may be a few areas of fog around area bodies of water but the fog will be limited due to the dry nature of the air overall.

The big picture in the work week will be a dominant ridge of high pressure over The Southeast. Warm, even hot and dry conditions will prevail for much of the week with isolated thunderstorms possible Thursday and again Saturday. Afternoon highs will be near 90 each day with lows only falling into the middle to upper sixties. The heat is on, so get ready for a summer preview coming up!

