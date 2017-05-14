Pell City man killed in Saturday afternoon motorcycle wreck

A Pell City man was killed in a Saturday afternoon wreck, according to Alabama State Troopers.

James Walter Green, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his Kawasaki motorcycle hit a car on Alabama Highway 34, 10 miles north of Talladega at 4:50 p.m.

The other driver, 39-year-old Christopher Lynn Hallmark was not injured in the wreck.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

