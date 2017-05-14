Fred: A sunny, warm Mother's Day

Drier, northerly winds have covered the area during the early morning hours dropping dew points into the middle fifties and allow temperatures to fall into the fifties and a few locations in the forties. Skies cleared overnight and a warming trend begins today. as a hit of summer is on the way.

By Wednesday night, the high pressure begins to slide to the east. and there may be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms developing Thursday but rain chances are still small. Overall the area will remain under the influence of high pressure which will limit precipitation for the coming week.

