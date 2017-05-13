Mountain Brook PD searching for carjacking suspect

Mountain Brook police are looking for a suspect in a carjacking that happening this evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Wendy's in the 2700 block of Highway 280. Police had little information to go on but could tell us that the suspect took the victim's car during a robbery.

They're looking for a four-door maroon 2013 Kia Optima. The car has front and back Virginia plates.? That tag No. is VUJ8028.

Police say the Suspect turned right out of the Wendy's parking lot on to Hwy. 280 West.

Police described the suspect as a black male with gold teeth, hand and neck tattoos and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

