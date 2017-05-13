Birmingham PD finds vehicle stolen during Mountain Brook carjacking

Birmingham police located a vehicle on Sunday that had been stolen in Mountain Brook Saturday evening.

Birmingham officers found it in the 4100 block of 42nd Court North in Birmingham. Mountian Brook officers retrieved it from them there.

The carjacking happened just before 6 p.m Saturday in the parking lot of Wendy's in the 2700 block of Highway 280. Police had little information to go on but could tell us that the suspect took the victim's car during a robbery.

Investigators say the suspect turned right out of the Wendy's parking lot on to Hwy. 280 West.

Police described the suspect as a black male with gold teeth, hand and neck tattoos and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.