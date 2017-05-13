Wes: Plan on a cooler start for Mom’s Day, then temps quickly rebound into the 80s

A COOL START FOR MOM’S DAY: The sky has quickly cleared out tonight and a light northerly wind is making it feel a lot cooler. We will start off with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s for Mother’s Day so you may want to grab a long sleeve pullover for early on. If you’re taking mom to a nice lunch for Mother’s Day, plan on temperatures in the upper 70s through noon with a light east to northeast wind. Highs will be in the middle 80s; however, a less muggy air mass will really help out with comfort levels.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: The big story for next week will be rising temperatures! We will have lots of sunshine, with temperatures rebounding into the low 90s by the middle of the week. It’s going to feel like summer as the muggy levels increase and I’m thinking Tuesday and Wednesday will be two of our hotter days of the week. There will be a chance for some pop-up shower or storm development beginning on Thursday. Meteorologist Fred Hunter will be in with updates beginning at 5 a.m. on our WBRC Sunday morning news!

