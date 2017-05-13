Birmingham PD: Missing 9-year-old girl found safe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Birmingham PD: Missing 9-year-old girl found safe

Source: Birmingham PD Source: Birmingham PD
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police found a missing 9-year-old girl safe Saturday night.

Police say she went missing from Red Mountain Park.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pink shorts. Police described her as being Hispanic with long brown hair.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly