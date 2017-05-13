Hoover officials return antique rifle to owner

Hoover City officials return a valuable antique rifle to its rightful owner after the firearm was dropped off during Hoover’s Hazardous Waste Day in April.

The German rifle is believed to be more than 100 years old.

The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that he did not know it was valuable. When he took it to a shop to buy shells, he learned the barrel was bent and a danger if fired.

That’s why he decided to dispose of it.

But after he heard that Hoover officials were searching for the man who turned in an old rifle, he knew they were looking for him.

“It made me really proud and happy to be in a city where the leaders are honest,” he said.

“Because this gun was made prior to 1892, it is an antique,” explained Hoover City Councilor John Lyda. “We can return it, we don’t have to destroy it as we typically would have to. So, the story has a happy ending, and he can now keep what is a family heirloom and hand it down to his children."

The owner says he hasn’t decided what to do with the antique rifle. He may display it or entertain offers from potential buyers.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.