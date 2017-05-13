I-65 North and South closed while crews respond to overturned 18 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Traffic

I-65 North and South closed while crews respond to overturned 18-wheeler in Alabaster

Source: Alabaster Fire Department
ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -

Both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed while the Alabaster Fire Department responds to an overturned 18-wheeler.

The wreck happened near the 237 mile marker.

The lanes are closed between exit 238 and 234.

