Wes: Scattered showers will be ending with clearing overnight

TRACKING SCATTERED SHOWERS: It has become breezy this afternoon as drier air d rops southward into our coverage area. This is bringing an end to the wet weather for areas along and north of the I-20 corridor. We will continue to see a few scattered showers over southern locations but this wet weather will also come to an end. I do expect some clearing for tonight, with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

A BEAUTIFUL MOTHER’S DAY: The weather is going to be beautiful for Mother’s Day tomorrow, with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. There will be a light north to northeast wind helping with comfort levels and it won’t feel too muggy with dew points in the 50s.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: The lingering showers today turned out to be a good thing because we are looking at a dry forecast for the next several days. In fact, the bigger story is about to be summer-like warmth across our area. We will have lots of sunshine, with temperatures rebounding into the low 90s by the middle of next week. It’s going to feel a lot hotter as the muggy levels increase and I’m thinking Tuesday and Wednesday could be two of our hotter days of the week. There will be a chance for some pop-up shower or storm development beginning on Thursday. I will be highlighting some of these long range rain chances in my First Alert Forecast beginning at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.