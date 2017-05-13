Fred: Rain ends this afternoon

By mid-morning much of the rain had moved east of Alabama but chances linger for more showers at least through early afternoon.

As the rain producer tracks to the east-southeast, winds will become northerly and skies will begin clearing as drier air will finally move in this evening and rain chances come to an end.

The week ahead will bring a shot of summer like weather. By Wednesday night the high pressure begins to slide to the east allowing a chance for showers and thunderstorms to form by Thursday but even those chances are slim. Overall the area will remain under the influence of a ridge of high pressure bringing hot temperatures and limited rain chances in the week ahead.

