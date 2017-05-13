Father charged with murder in death of his unborn baby

Birmingham police have charged a father with murder in the death of his unborn baby.

Earl Thomas, 29, is now charged with murder stemming from a shooting on March 21.

Birmingham police say they responded to 500 41st St. N. and found a woman shot by her husband.

The woman went to UAB Hospital and was treated, but she lost her unborn child.

At the time Thomas was charged with attempted murder and was arrested in Selma.

He was sent to the Jefferson County Jail on $200,000 bond. On Friday, Thomas was charged with murder.

He remains in jail at this time.

