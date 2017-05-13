Fred: Rain lingers through Saturday morning

Showers and storms continue through the morning with an area of low pressure in south Alabama.

As the system tracks to the east-southeast, winds will become northerly and skies will begin clearing although drier air will be slow in arriving. There will still be some areas of scattered rain along and southeast of I-59 but drier air will finally move in this evening and rain chances come to an end.

The week ahead will bring a shot of summer like weather. By Wednesday night the high pressure begins to slide to the east allowing a chance for showers and thunderstorms to form by Thursday but even those chances are slim. Overall the area will remain under the influence of a ridge of high pressure bringing hot temperatures and limited rain chances in the week ahead.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.