New state law blocks Birmingham City Council's 200 percent pay raise

If you are running for Birmingham City Council and expect to receive a $50,000 paycheck, think again.

That quick move by the city council in 2015 now a thing of the past.

Back in Aug 2015, in less than a minute, a majority of Birmingham City Council members voted for an over 200 percent pay raise. Their salary of $15,000 would go up to $50,000.

It was supposed to go into effect with the 2017 council. At the time, council president Johnathan Austin defended the quick move saying councilors work more than people think and deserve the extra money.

"I believe what we did is in the best interest of the city and the citizens will have an opportunity to decide in 2017 if they agree with me or not,” Austin said.

The move angered many, including State Senator Jabo Waggoner.

"I think we are expected to do something with the public outcry,” Waggoner said.

Waggoner eventually proposed a bill that would block that pay raise plus it would tie those salaries to the city's median household income of around $35,000. That bill passed earlier this month and was signed into law this week.

The legislation was drafted in part by Councilor Kim Rafferty. She initially voted "yes" to a council raise but changed her mind after she says she wasn't given the correct information when she voted.

She's thankful the state took action.

"It’s really not about the amount of money you get. It’s the commitment you have to the job and whether or not you produce results. So again if our constituents aren't improving then we should not be improving and $50,000 is not going to guarantee a better candidate,” Rafferty said.

Rafferty says the legislation also spells out that the council can't vote themselves a pay raise in the future.

Austin says he will send us a statement once he reads the new law.

