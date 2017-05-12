New state law blocks Birmingham City Council's 200 percent pay raise

If you are running for Birmingham City Council and expect to receive a $50,000 paycheck, think again.More >>
If you are running for Birmingham City Council and expect to receive a $50,000 paycheck, think again.More >>
Some Veterans and their families are left in the dark about what benefits are available to them after they pass.More >>
Some Veterans and their families are left in the dark about what benefits are available to them after they pass.More >>
The owner of 3000 Bar speaking out following a cry from other business owners to shut it down. This after a man was killed close to the bar in Tuscaloosa last weekend.More >>
The owner of 3000 Bar speaking out following a cry from other business owners to shut it down. This after a man was killed close to the bar in Tuscaloosa last weekend.More >>
Overnight rain is likely with a few thunderstorms. The primary threat is heavy rain, but an isolated strong thunderstorm is still possible. It is possible we could see some localized flooding in West Alabama. The thunderstorms will decrease in intensity overnight.More >>
Overnight rain is likely with a few thunderstorms. The primary threat is heavy rain, but an isolated strong thunderstorm is still possible. It is possible we could see some localized flooding in West Alabama. The thunderstorms will decrease in intensity overnight.More >>
A motorcyclist is in St. Vincent's East after being sideswiped by a truck on Birmingham's 44th Avenue North.More >>
A motorcyclist is in St. Vincent's East after being sideswiped by a truck on Birmingham's 44th Avenue North.More >>