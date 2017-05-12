ON YOUR SIDE: Benefits for veterans and their families

Some Veterans and their families are left in the dark about what benefits are available to them after they pass.

That’s a harsh reality we found out this week while working on an On Your Side piece when we found 12 family members to claim lost military grave markers.

We have been working to clear up the gap of communication and let military families know what resources are there - for when their loved ones pass.

Quincey Whitehead is the Cemetery Director of Alabama National Cemetery and she says, "At most national cemeteries as long as there is room available, a veteran, a spouse and other family members such as children can be buried there."

There are just a few simple steps to get it done. "So all that they need to do is at the time of death for the spouse, the veteran, or the dependent is take a copy of the Veteran's DD214 to the funeral director of their choice. Let the funeral director know they want buried at a national cemetery. The funeral director will then take it from there," Whitehead explains.

It is that simple. "Once you come into the national cemetery, we will take care of the open and closing. We will provide a headstone, a grave liner for the casket, we are going to maintain that grave site forever. Then the veteran’s family is also entitled to a veteran’s flag, military honors, and presidential memorials at no cost," Whitehead states.

The director wants all veterans and their family members to know if they have any questions just call the National Cemetery they will be happy to help. Here is that number (205) 665-9039

https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/alabama.asp

