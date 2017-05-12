FIRST ALERT: Rumbles of thunder overnight with period of heavy rainfall

Overnight rain is likely with a few thunderstorms. The primary threat is heavy rain, but an isolated strong thunderstorm is still possible. It is possible we could see some localized flooding in west Alabama. The thunderstorms will decrease in intensity overnight.

Saturday will begin cloudy with a few showers possible. Expect mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. The sky will be clear Saturday night with overnight lows in the upper 50. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s. The Mother's Day forecast looks incredible.

We'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s on Monday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 80s Tuesday with continued sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures for the upcoming week will reach the lower 90s.

