Birmingham PD: Motorcyclist sideswiped by truck on 44th Ave. N

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A motorcyclist is in St. Vincent's East after being sideswiped by a truck on Birmingham's 44th Avenue North.

Police say the truck fled the scene.

The motorcyclist's injuries are considered minor.

