Jefcoed offering summer feeding program at 11 locations

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Students from struggling families in Jefferson County won't have to go hungry this summer.

The federal agriculture department's Summer Food Service Program will provide breakfast and lunch through Jefferson County Schools.

The meals will be available at 11 county schools.

  • Brighton Elementary
  • Hueytown Elementary
  • Minor High
  • Center Point High
  • McAdory High
  • Pinson Valley High
  • Chalkville Elementary
  • Minor Community
  • Shades Valley High
  • Clay Chalkville High
  • Minor Middle

The program begins on Jun 5 at all locations. It will end on June 29 for Brighton Elementary, Hueytown Elementary, Minor Community and Minor Middle.

The remaining schools will serve meals until July 20.

