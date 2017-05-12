Jefcoed offering summer feeding program at 11 locations

Students from struggling families in Jefferson County won't have to go hungry this summer.

The federal agriculture department's Summer Food Service Program will provide breakfast and lunch through Jefferson County Schools.

The meals will be available at 11 county schools.

Brighton Elementary

Hueytown Elementary

Minor High

Center Point High

McAdory High

Pinson Valley High

Chalkville Elementary

Minor Community

Shades Valley High

Clay Chalkville High

Minor Middle

The program begins on Jun 5 at all locations. It will end on June 29 for Brighton Elementary, Hueytown Elementary, Minor Community and Minor Middle.

The remaining schools will serve meals until July 20.

