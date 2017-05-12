3000 Bar owner responds to bad for business claims following weekend murder

The owner of 3000 Bar is speaking out following a cry from other business owners to shut it down. This after a man was killed close to the bar in Tuscaloosa last weekend.

The bar plans to fight against the bad for business claims. 3000 Bar owner Brian Hedrick plans to have a press conference next week to address in more depth what he calls slanderous accusations against his establishment.

He said the real focus should be on the victim and the suspect police arrested in his murder.

“A homicide happened and we're talking about a bar and it didn't happen in the bar. We were closed - it was across the street. Let’s not paint it like it was business related cause it wasn't,” said Hedrick.

Police say 23-year-old Branden Moss was shot near 3000 Bar by 26-year-old Markis Russell.

On Tuesday a business owner and city councilman said how the bar operates could be encouraging illegal activity.

“The city needs to revoke their business license,” said business owner Tim Olive.

“We have put this establishment on notice,” said Councilman Matt Calderone.

Hedrick said they try to run a good business. “We don't have night club issues so for them to paint this kind of picture is a witch hunt,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick said other than paying their business license fee late, receiving a noise and an overcapacity violation that was overturned, the bar hasn't had any major issues.

“It’s not like we’re getting a ticket every single Friday or Saturday - no. These are inaccurate portrayals of what’s going on there,” said Hedrick.

Despite the remarks about his bar, Hedrick hopes the family of Branden Moss gets justice.

“We lost a good young black man who was in there with their fiancée enjoying himself and went to assist somebody that was beaten up and lost his life,” said Hedrick.

3000 Bar’s press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at Noon outside of city hall.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.