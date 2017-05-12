Groundbreaking held for new Kingston fire station

“The only thing I can say is thank God we are blessed to see this day." That was the sentiment of Lillie Cole and many others Friday afternoon as ground was broken for the new Kingston Fire station.

“I'm thankful for the things they're going to do in our area,” said Juanita Foster, who also attended the event. “We couldn't do without the fire station. We couldn't do without the fire station.”

The old station was more than fifty years old and in major disrepair when it was torn down last year. But that led to longer response times for those in the area.

Residents raised their voices in request for a new station - that included marches and sit ins.

After several months of struggle the money was approved and plans for a new station quickly came into view.

“It's a big need. This is one of our high response areas with a large call volume,” says Fire Chief Charles Gordon.

The $3 million building will be state of the art including a safe room and classrooms for citizens.

It means it will improve our response times to the citizens we serve,” said Mayor William Bell. “This property is strategically located to the coverage area.”

“I used to bring them cakes and I look forward to bringing them back again,” said Foster with a smile.

The new station is slated to open early next year.

“To think of the struggles we went through to get to this point today, it's quite exciting,” Gordon said.

