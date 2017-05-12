Family hopes daycare incident leads to increased regulations

One family is hoping a recent incident where their daughter was picked up by the arm and slung to the ground by a daycare worker will help persuade lawmakers to pass new regulations regarding faith based day cares.

"It's just very unfortunate when you have a situation like this," said Ezra Jordan III, the family's attorney.

The incident in question was caught by surveillance cameras at a church day care in Moody.

"Far too many of the day care facilities that are in our state are unregulated," said Jordan.

Currently, faith based day cares are "exempt" from state oversight.

A bill currently in the Alabama senate would change that and make it where all day cares would be subject to yearly inspections.

Those that get state funding would also be required to get a license whether they are faith based or not.

"There will be an inspection by DHR to make sure they are, in fact, a church day care and to be sure there are no safety issues that are obvious," said Attorney Eric Johnston, who represents several churches.

The group is not opposed to an amended bill as it stands now. However, Johnston also points out adding regulations would not necessarily prevent something from happening.

"Being licensed would not stop someone from acting improperly," said Johnston.

The senate is expected to take up the bill and possibly vote on Thursday.

