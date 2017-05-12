Surveillance video shows attempted murder of convenience store customer

The surveillance video begins innocently enough. The camera captures a shot of customers talking and standing in line inside a convenience store.

But at six seconds in, the camera captures a man opening the door, then opening fire on one of the customers, hitting him in the leg.

As the suspect runs away, the victim and other customers do the same leaving a bloody scene behind.

“When you see a video like that, you always ask 'Why?'” says Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton. “What's going through someone's head when they commit an act like that?”

The shooting happened on May 3 at M and Grocery on 24th and Pearson.

Police say they don't know the motive behind it, but the video played a huge role in capturing the suspect.

20-year-old Brandon Torrey was arrested on several charges, including attempted murder.

“Anybody who just openly shoots into a convenience store full of people, you have to work hard to get those types of people off the street,” Shelton says. “What we really want people to do is work out their differences and don't result to violence, especially in situations like this where you have other people in the store who may not have been your intended target. You never know - you could easily hit something or someone you did not intend to hit.”

