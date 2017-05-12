Birmingham twins graduating at top of their class after losing mother in fire 1 year earlier

Birmingham teenagers and twin sisters Imari and Iman Anderson have found themselves asking one question a lot, why?

"I'm like, 'Why me? Why am I in that situation? Why at this time,'" said Imari.

"The last words I heard her say was the walls look like they're caving in and the phone call dropped," said Iman.

Their mother, 40-year-old Xaveria Powell Anderson, was killed last March when the home she was in caught fire.

"My heart dropped. I didn't know what to do," said Iman.

It would have been easy for them to give up, but quitting isn't in their DNA.

"We made up our mind, that we're not going to be statistics. We're going to go forward. We're going to keep on pushing. Keep on pushing," said Imari.

That's what they say their mom always did: pushing, encouraging and leading by example.

The 40-year old was wheelchair bound, but that obstacle never defined her.

"I hear that voice, you got this baby, you got this," said Imari.

Now, Imari is set to graduate second in her class at Huffman High School, Iman fourth. Both twins carry a GPA higher than 4.0 and have earned a full ride to Troy University.

They both want to be school principals one day, as well as run a group home.

Their loved ones couldn't be more proud.

"You know I could hold both of them in my hands at one point in life because they were premature babies. And look at them now," said their father Kerry Anderson.

Smart, intelligent, driven are all adjectives that describe the Anderson twins. They were also adjectives that described their mom as well.

"We did this for you, mama," said Iman.

