TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving 18-wheeler causing major delays on I-459 SB, 1 lane open

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A crash involving an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles is causing major delays on I-459 southbound from I-65 to highway 280.

Only the left lane is open. Traffic is at a crawl from highway 280.

Check back for updates to this breaking traffic situation.

