TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving 18-wheeler causing major delays on I-459 SB, 1 lane open

A crash involving an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles is causing major delays on I-459 southbound from I-65 to highway 280.
Only the left lane is open. Traffic is at a crawl from highway 280.
Check back for updates to this breaking traffic situation.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.