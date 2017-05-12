ALDOT meetings on statewide bicycle, pedestrian plan set for next week

The Alabama Department of Transportation wants to hear what people in west Alabama think about better walking and bike riding opportunities around the state.

It's hosting public meeting in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday and Fayette on Thursday next week.

Planners want ideas from cyclists and pedestrians on a statewide Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.

An ALDOT spokesman says they want to ensure routes are safe for people who want to use state roadways without using a car.

"When you bicycle you have to be aware of the cars around you, your surroundings and so by us putting this together we're hoping we can make it where they can get to their destinations safely and quickly," John McWilliams explained.

Wednesday's meeting in Tuscaloosa will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the ALDOT West training Center at 2015 McFarland Boulevard.

Thursday's meeting in Fayette is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fayette Civic Center at 534 Temple Avenue North.

