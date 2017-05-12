Alabaster City Schools allow athletic wear in dress code

Many school systems have a ban on athletic wear, such as sweat pants, leggings and athletic shorts.



Alabaster City Schools were no exception until a decision this week to ease up the dress code.



“This has been talked about with students for a long time,” Thompson High School Principal Dr. Wesley Hester said.



A student advisory committee made the request. Administrators weighed the pros and cons and decided to give it a try starting in the 2017-2018 school year.



“Ultimately it’s their school and we want their school environment to be something they thrive in,” Dorann Tucker, Alabaster City Schools Student Services Coordinator, said.



There will be exceptions to the dress code if clothes are too tight, too baggy or too short.



Hester said the decision will promote school spirit, as well.

