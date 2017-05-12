Rep John Rogers: 'You got to live the Ten Commandments. You don't need to post them'

The Alabama Department of Transportation wants to hear what people in west Alabama think about better walking and bike riding opportunities around the state.More >>
A crash involving an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles is causing major delays on I-459 southbound from I-65 to highway 280.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session of Alabama sent a get-tough attitude to his federal prosecutors.
The debate over the Ten Commandments Monument cost former Chief Justice Roy Moore his job back in 2003.
Many school systems have a ban on athletic wear, such as sweat pants, leggings and athletic shorts.
