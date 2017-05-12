Rep John Rogers: 'You got to live the Ten Commandments. You don't need to post them'

The debate over the Ten Commandments Monument cost former Chief Justice Roy Moore his job back in 2003.

A constitutional amendment called The Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment would allow for the ten commandments to be displayed at any school or public building if voters approve.

"Why would you fly something in the face of something so controversial right now," Rep. John Rogers of Birmingham questioned.

Rogers is a religious man but Rogers questions the need for the constitutional amendment.

"I think its a direct affront to the federal government. I mean, they have ruled about the Ten Commandments, Roy Moore. Why do you want start that fight all over again," Rogers said.

Rogers points out there are only a few days left in this session and Democrats are slowing down any legislation in the house because of anger over the recent passage of a redistricting bill favored by Republicans.

"Everybody believes in the Ten Commandments. You got to live the Ten Commandments. You don't need to post them. You need to live them. You don't have to post them on every wall," Rogers said.

So, Rogers believes the clock will run out on the Ten Commandments amendment. We attempted to get in touch with the amendment’s sponsor, Lineville Senator Gerald Dail, but we were unable to speak to him.

We also reached out Roy Moore who is running for the U.S. Senate. Moore's campaign said he will have not comment on the bill at this time.

