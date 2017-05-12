Former U.S. Attorney reacts to Sessions' call for tougher sentences

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session of Alabama sent a get-tough attitude to his federal prosecutors.

Sessions wants them to go after all criminals and look for the most severe penalties in provable cases.

This a is a departure from former Attorney General Eric Holder who asked prosecutors to avoid charges that would result in mandatory drug sentences.

Raymond Johnson is a former assistant U.S. Attorney in Birmingham.

"It doesn't do anything more in many incidents than increase the population of our prison system. Increase the population in our jails." Johnson said.

Johnson said this mandate may take away from concentrating on serious larger criminals. Those in the drug treatment field are also concerned the mandate will take away treatment alternatives for drug violators.

"I think it's a terrible mistake for us to try to impose more prison time on low-level drug offenders. Those are folks who need treatment," Chris Retan of the Aletheia House said.

Retan runs a drug treatment non-profit called the Aletheia House.

Certainly, everyone wants to get tough on crime. But when it comes to the war on drugs and how it has been fought, Retan said this strategy it doesn't work.

"Everybody wants to punish the kingpins and the big dealers but what we are talking about here is increasing sentencing on low-level offenders and that

is not good for anybody," Retan said.

Johnson agreed the war on drug using incarceration as a weapon is not enough.

