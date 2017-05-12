Takeo Spikes earned his ASHOF induction

In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is one of eight state sports legends that will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.

Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.

Spikes played in more NFL games than any other position player from Auburn. The inside linebacker played in 215 games with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers from 1998 through 2012 and piled up more than 1,500 tackles.

Spikes was a two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2004 for Buffalo. He joined the NFL as the 13th player picked in the 1998 NFL Draft after making 136 tackles and leading Auburn to the SEC Championship Game in 1997.

Spikes has now turned his attention to author and photographer. One of his big hobbies is still photography and he recently wrote his first book.

