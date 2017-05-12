'Cadillac' drives his way into ASHOF

In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is one of eight state sports legends that will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.

Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.

Williams earned Alabama's Mr. Football honor for the Etowah Blue Devils in 2000, was an All-American running back and the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year for Auburn's undefeated 2004 team and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2005.

No Auburn player has scored more touchdowns than Williams, who had 46, and he also ranks first in rushing attempts and second in all-purpose yards and rushing yards on the Tigers' career lists.

The fifth player picked in the 2005 draft, Williams spent six seasons in the NFL, running for 4,038 yards and 21 touchdowns and catching 148 passes for 1,002 yards and four Touchdowns.

