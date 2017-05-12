Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to be held Saturday

Tuscaloosa-area postal workers will pick up donations for the West Alabama Food Bank on Saturday.

This is part of the annual Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive held on the second Saturday in May.

If you leave canned food and other non-perishable items near your mailbox, postal workers will make sure the get to people who need it most.

The event is one of the biggest food drives held by the West Alabama Food Bank.

