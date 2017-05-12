UAB's Clark announces football personnel changes

The following is from the UAB Athletics Department:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Head Coach Bill Clark has announced coaching personnel changes to the UAB Football staff, which includes moving Hindley Brigham from Offensive Analyst to Running Backs Coach.

“Coaching retention is critical to the success of our football program and these adjustments will assist in those efforts moving forward,” Clark said. “Our coaches have done a tremendous job keeping our players focused and motivated for two years now without playing a game, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the consistency and hard work of the entire staff.”

Brigham, who has been with the program since spring of 2016 as an offensive analyst, was a local standout at running back for Mountain Brook high school and signed with Baylor where he was an Academic All-Big 12 performer as a sophomore.

He finished his career at Furman etching his name into the record book from 2002-03. In his final year with the Paladins, Brigham was a team captain and rushed for 1,042 and five touchdowns en route to Second Team All-Southern Conference accolades. He currently ranks 11th in program history for career rushing yards.

“We are really excited to have Hindley move into our running backs position,” said Clark. “He was an outstanding running back in his own right and relates to our players. He brings toughness and tenacity along with being a very good student in college himself. He is going to help us in the running backs room and will be a terrific recruiter as well.”

With almost 30 years of experience handling camps, clinics and building NFL relationships, Randy Pippin has been named UAB’s Director of Player Relations.

In this role, Pippin will serve as the chief organizer and communicator for the Blazers’ high school camps and clinics which have continued to increase exponentially over the last two years. He will also be in charge of high school player relations.

Pippin’s other area of expertise is his ties and relationships with NFL personnel. Pippin will have day-to-day interactions with current Blazers and help them reach their goal of playing at the next level through his deep-routed NFL connections.

“Coach Pippin has a wealth of knowledge having served as a head coach at West Alabama, a head coach in the junior college ranks, a defensive coordinator and playing running back in college. Most importantly, he is very well connected and excels at running camps and clinics and bringing in some of the top professional, college and high school coaches to UAB. He will be a tremendous asset in helping our players reach the next level.”

Earlier in the spring, Coach Clark named Kyle Tatum the defensive line coach. Here is a complete look at the UAB coaching staff for the 2017 season.

Head Coach: Bill Clark

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks: Les Koenning

Defensive Coordinator: David Reeves

Offensive Line: Trey Clark

Running Backs: Hindley Brigham

Inside Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: Casey Woods

Outside Wide Receivers: Larry Smith

Defensive Line: Kyle Tatum

Linebackers: Brian Williams

Defensive Backs: Blake Shrader