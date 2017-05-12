FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Thunderstorms will continue to impact the area this afternoon

FIRST ALERT: We'll continue to see thunderstorms throughout the afternoon/evening. A few storms could become briefly severe, including the threat for gusty winds and small hail. Expect a significant break in the active weather until after 5 p.m. We'll see some additional thunderstorms developing during the early evening, especially in West Alabama. Expect high temperatures in the lower 80s with muggy conditions. Fortunately, the highest instability will remain farther to the south and is being cut off by active weather along the Gulf Coast. Scattered showers and storms will continue through tonight with overnight lows in the lower 60s.



Saturday will begin cloudy with a few showers possible. Expect mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. The sky will be clear tonight with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s. The Mother's Day forecast looks incredible.



We'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s on Monday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 80s Tuesday with continued sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures for the upcoming week will reach the lower 90s.

