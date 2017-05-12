Tuscaloosa firefighters deliver flowers for Mother's Day

Off duty Northport firefighters are delivering Mother's Day flowers from the Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe on Friday. All tips and delivery fees go to support families and babies in the neonatal intensive care units at DCH medical centers.

When his own daughter was in the NICU, Northport Fire Rescue Captain Jason Norris saw firsthand many of the different concerns families face during this time.

"They may be coming from an outlying county, so then they start incurring the cost of feeding themselves, having a place to stay, and things like that that you don't normally think about when you have a child that's in the hospital," said Norris.

"When the firemen come in they just bring this awesome extra energy, and it's an amazing experience to be able to know that you have the opportunity to help somebody else out," said Sarah Morrison with the Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe.

You can contact the Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe at (205) 758-3065.

