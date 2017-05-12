FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms, more numerous as the day progresses

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS FRIDAY: We continue to track a few storms moving northeast and some could be strong and contain hail. The other threats include frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, which will create dangerous driving conditions at times. You can track the storms through the WBRC First Alert Weather app.



We will see several waves of showers and storms Friday. The first wave impacts central Alabama through the early afternoon hours and then a second round looks to flare up across the First Alert viewing area after 5 p.m. The storms will cover a large chunk of central Alabama this evening and linger through the pre-dawn hours on Saturday.



Storm impacts include heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds and hail. Locally, storms will produce 1-3 inches. Some of the heaviest rain looks to set up north of I-20. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible today, but we do not expect widespread severe storms. The strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts ranging from 40-60 mph. That kind of wind can cause limbs to come down and power outages. Hail is possible too and will range in size from dimes to maybe as large as quarters. We will continue to see scattered clouds today and temperatures rising into the upper 70s.



MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Rain chance lingers on Saturday morning and then the weather improves the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Mother’s Day looks superb with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.



NEXT WEEK: A hot and dry pattern develops next week. Highs in the upper 80s and even lower 90s will be common.



Tracking a few storms live on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

